Karnataka politics erupts: CM Siddaramaiah faces BJP-JDS onslaught amid MUDA controversy

Around the time when Indian athletes were competing at the Paris Olympics to bring glory to the nation, Karnataka was witnessing intense competition among its top politicians to outdo each other in muckraking and name-calling. The tone and tenor of the political discourse in the past week was more aggressive than witnessed during the peak of elections.

The BJP-JDS Bengaluru-Mysuru Padayatra, demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife and Congress’ “Janandolana” rallies to counter the opposition campaign kicked up a major political storm in Karnataka. Congress’ campaign ended on Friday a day before the BJP’s padayatra concluded with a big rally at the same venue in the CM’s hometown of Mysuru.

While both sides are digging in for a long battle, the week-long political drama from opposition and ruling parties yet again showed that politics, not governance, continues to be the centre of the discourse in Karnataka.

Though the CM and some proactive ministers are trying to address the woes of people in flood-hit areas, the discourse is mainly hovering around politics and implications over the Governor’s next move in the petition seeking permission to prosecute the CM in the MUDA case.

While Congress’ response to the BJP-JDS’ padayatra looked over-the-top, it gave enough indication about how the party perceives the evolving situation.

In the “Janandolana” convention, the CM, who is in the eye of the storm over the MUDA sites allotment and multi-crore financial irregularities in the ST Development Corporation, tried to assert his unassailable position within the party and government. The entire party, including the central leadership, rallied behind him. The rallies and the CM’s blistering attack sent out a political message to the BJP-JDS and the Union Government.

However, the message was not confined to opposition alone. It looked as though his supporters were sending out a subtle message -- that Siddaramaiah’s mass appeal is intact and he continues to be the face of the party -- to even those within the party who were doubting his credentials. Continued backing from the party’s central leadership will be crucial if things get difficult for the CM.