Karnataka politics erupts: CM Siddaramaiah faces BJP-JDS onslaught amid MUDA controversy

Around the time when Indian athletes were competing at the Paris Olympics to bring glory to the nation, Karnataka was witnessing intense competition among its top politicians to outdo each other in muckraking and name-calling. The tone and tenor of the political discourse in the past week was more aggressive than witnessed during the peak of elections.
The BJP-JDS Bengaluru-Mysuru Padayatra, demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife and Congress’ “Janandolana” rallies to counter the opposition campaign kicked up a major political storm in Karnataka. Congress’ campaign ended on Friday a day before the BJP’s padayatra concluded with a big rally at the same venue in the CM’s hometown of Mysuru.
While both sides are digging in for a long battle, the week-long political drama from opposition and ruling parties yet again showed that politics, not governance, continues to be the centre of the discourse in Karnataka.
Though the CM and some proactive ministers are trying to address the woes of people in flood-hit areas, the discourse is mainly hovering around politics and implications over the Governor’s next move in the petition seeking permission to prosecute the CM in the MUDA case.
While Congress’ response to the BJP-JDS’ padayatra looked over-the-top, it gave enough indication about how the party perceives the evolving situation.
In the “Janandolana” convention, the CM, who is in the eye of the storm over the MUDA sites allotment and multi-crore financial irregularities in the ST Development Corporation, tried to assert his unassailable position within the party and government. The entire party, including the central leadership, rallied behind him. The rallies and the CM’s blistering attack sent out a political message to the BJP-JDS and the Union Government.
However, the message was not confined to opposition alone. It looked as though his supporters were sending out a subtle message -- that Siddaramaiah’s mass appeal is intact and he continues to be the face of the party -- to even those within the party who were doubting his credentials. Continued backing from the party’s central leadership will be crucial if things get difficult for the CM.
“No one can touch me as long as your blessings are with me,” the CM told the ebullient crowd of his supporters. He took them through a glimpse of his long political career, which he claimed is spotless and dedicated to the welfare of the poor and downtrodden communities. “I know you all will fight like soldiers on my behalf,” the CM said, indicating the long fight ahead.
Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot is yet to decide on activist TJ Abraham’s petition, seeking permission to prosecute the CM in the MUDA case. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the ST Development Corporation scam, in which a former minister is arrested and questions are being raised about the role of the Finance Department. The Finance portfolio is with the CM.
On the positive side, the developments seem to have united the party. It did what many diktats from the party high command had failed to do in the past!
On its part, the BJP-JDS managed to take the fight to the CM’s home turf. To some extent, they were able to create the impression of political uncertainty in the state. By forcing Congress to react in the manner it did, the opposition managed to keep the narrative around alleged scams and not the guarantees or the other works. So much so that most discussions revolved around it as the government responded to the opposition charges in equal measure.
BJP has decided to continue the fight and up the ante. Former CM BS Yediyurappa, BJP National General Secretary Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack against the CM and the DyCM at the valedictory of the eight-day Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra. All of them said it is the beginning of the agitation against the Congress government and they would continue it.
However, its padayatra in the Old Mysuru region exposed the delicate equation between the alliance partners. Anger among JDS workers over BJP General Secretary Preetham Gowda’s participation in the padayatra seems to be just one of the problems. Preetham, a Vokkaliga leader from Hassan, was accused of working against former PM and JDS leader Deve Gowda’s family. The BJP’s efforts to strengthen its base in the Vokkaliga heartland will cause some discomfiture to the JDS.
The padayatra helped BJP state president BY Vijayendra to cement his position within his party, notwithstanding some internal differences. It also provided a platform for JDS’ youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy as he prepares for bigger responsibilities in the regional party. Actor-turned-politician Nikhil is the son of HD Kumaraswamy and he unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2024 Assembly polls. He is now emerging as the face of the regional party.
Young leaders are taking centre stage in both parties that are going all guns blazing to put the CM and the Congress on the defensive.
As the dust kicked up by the political rallies settles down, all eyes are on Raj Bhavan as the Governor’s next move will decide the future course of state politics.
For now, the discourse has hit a new low with those holding big positions resorting to discourteous language and muckraking. People expect them to answer serious allegations they have made against each other, instead of continuing mud-slinging.