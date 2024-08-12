Bengaluru: Vehicle collision leaves three dead

BENGALURU: A collision between a minivan and a concrete mixer vehicle led to the death of three men, including a 55-year-old pedestrian, leaving three others injured. The incident occurred in Kuluvanahalli in Nelamangala on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru National Highway on Sunday evening. The road accident caused a heavy traffic jam on the busy road.

The deceased have been identified as construction workers Sharanappa (35) and Hussainappa (34), both hailing from Yadgiri, who were traveling in the minivan, and Shivagangappa (55), a security guard hailing from Tumakuru. The injured have been identified as Bangarappa, Kattappa and Suman, who are undergoing treatment for severe injuries.

The police stated that at 4 pm, the concrete mixer vehicle entered the main road from the service road and hit the minivan, which was heading towards Bengaluru, carrying around nine passengers. Due to the impact, the minivan rammed and knocked down the pedestrian, Shivaganappa, who died on the spot. The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Sharanappa and Hussainappa were declared brought dead. Three others were severely injured, while the drivers escaped with minor injuries.

The Nelamangala traffic police have booked cases against both drivers.