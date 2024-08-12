Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unlikely to step down, on stronger footing after rally

BENGALURU: The BJP-JDS onslaught seems to have only made Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stronger at the Congress high command level, and he is likely to continue in his post, regardless of the action taken by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

At a Janandolana meeting held at Mysuru on Friday, the CM’s cabinet colleagues threw their weight behind him, giving an indication of their mood. After the Janandolana, the tone and tenor of the Congress party’s rank and file, which was on a weak footing over the CM’s post, has changed, say sources. Those who were expecting a change have started backing Siddaramaiah to the hilt, they added.

Ahead of the Janandolana rally, AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala had arrived in the state capital to send a clear message that the high command would stand by Siddaramaiah. They asserted that there was no material in the allegation that Siddaramaiah had got MUDA to illegally allot 14 sites to his wife Parvathi. According to well-placed sources, Siddaramaiah’s son and former Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra had played a key role in convincing the high command leaders over the issue.