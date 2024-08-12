Key accused in Target Ilyas murder case hacked to death in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Notorious rowdy Sameer, a key accused in the Target Ilyas murder case was brutally killed at Ullal on Sunday night. He was allegedly attacked with lethal weapons by a rival gang when he was coming out of his car with his mother. He was out for dinner near Kallapu with his family members. It is suspected to be a revenge-killing incident.

He tried to escape from the assailants and ran behind a furniture showroom. However, his body was later found near the railway track by the locals and the police. Police officials visited the spot and further investigation is on. The attackers are yet to be identified.

Sameer, a resident of Kadappara in Ullal was attacked by other jail inmates at Mangaluru prison a few weeks ago. He was recently arrested in a robbery case and was out on bail.