52 millimetre rain brings Bengaluru to its knees

BENGALURU: Heavy rain lashed the city early Monday morning flooding many roads and low-lying areas. Six people, including four schoolchildren, were injured when a tree fell on them at Jaibharath Nagar.

The city received 53 mm of rain. Rainwater entered several houses at Muniswamappa Layout in Amruthahalli, AC Colony in Pulikeshinagar, Daddy’s Layout at Kammasandra and other low-lying areas, causing inconvenience to people. Basements of several apartment complexes were also flooded.

Office-goers and students had a harrowing time because of traffic jams at Varthur, Bellandur, Kadubeesanahalli, Silk Board Junction.Vegetables unloaded at KR Market and Dasanapura APMC Market were washed away. Business was affected at Chickpet, Avenue Road and parts of the central business district.