BJP MLC Yogeshwara stakes claim as Karnataka's Channapatna candidate

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara, who was expecting to be the BJP-JDS alliance candidate in the Channapatna bypolls, on Monday declared that he will contest as an independent if the alliance did not pick him.

The former Channapatna MLA, who was sulking over being allegedly sidelined by the BJP-JDS alliance, left for the national capital to meet the BJP high command and project himself as the best candidate. Yogeshwara was miffed because Union minister HD Kumaraswamy has not announced his candidature as yet.

“I am going to Delhi today to meet senior leaders and discuss the issue. There is also a plan to go to Delhi again on August 16. Already, our state leaders have assured me about my candidature. Kumaraswamy is a bit grumpy, but after talking to party leaders, he too will agree,” he told reporters.

“I was the one who suggested the BJP-JDS alliance. So I am confident I will be the consensus NDA candidate, but if that is not possible I have decided to contest as an independent,” he added.