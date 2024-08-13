Unauthorised hoardings: HC asks BBMP to include penal provisions

BENGALURU: Considering the menace of unauthorised hoardings, flexes and banners in the city seriously, the Karnataka High Court on Monday said the BBMP has to include the penal stipulation in the proposed BBMP (Advertisement) By-laws 2024 which may work as a deterrent and operate them against perpetrators and wrongdoers .

The division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind expressed the views while dealing with public interest litigations against unauthorised hoardings.

The court said BBMP authorities should ensure continuous monitoring of unauthorised flexes and take extra precaution against mishaps that may occur during seasons like monsoon even with legal flexes. Flexes may not be permitted near footpaths, in places where there is movement of people and areas that are thickly populated, it said.

This was after the Additional Advocate General (AAG) informed the court that objections had been for the draft of the proposed by-laws. Fifteen days after the completion of the deadline of August 19, the by-laws will be notified, he told the court.

The court said authorities should monitor and prevent illegal hoardings and flexes and ensure the safety of pedestrians and vehicular traffic during monsoon. If any major lapse on the part of the corporation or police department is noticed in this regard, it is open for any of the petitioners to file an appropriate application to draw the attention of the court, it said.

The court will touch upon the issue related to illegal flexes in other parts of the state in subsequent hearings, it added.