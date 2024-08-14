Karnataka: Special court junks Pasha’s plea against private complaints

BENGALURU: The Special Court to try cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in the city on Tuesday dismissed an application filed by social activist Alam Pasha against the hearing of two private complaints by social activists Snehamayi Krishna and TJ Abraham.

They are seeking direction for a probe by an independent agency against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy BM and others, in the alleged scam in allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), without prior sanction from the Governor. The two complaints are being heard on whether prior sanction is required to refer them for a probe.

When Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat began hearing the private complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna, senior advocate Lakshmy Iyengar representing him objected to the interlocutory application filed by Pasha on the ground that he is not relevant to the case. The application should be dismissed with costs for wasting the court’s time, she argued.

The court, however, expressed displeasure over the conduct of Pasha, as he was neither the affected party nor the complainant. The applicant Pasha is not seeking permission to lodge a complaint but is trying to stop the process of law and hence his application is dismissed, the court said.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned further arguments on Krishna’s complaint to August 20 and Abraham’s complaint to August 21.