MUDA case: Will await Governor’s decision, says Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said they will wait for the Governor’s next move on a petition seeking permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Activist TJ Abraham has sought permission from Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to prosecute the CM in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allocation case.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said they have been warning the opposition not to misuse the Governor’s office. “After the show cause notice was issued, the Cabinet advised the Governor to withdraw the notice. We told him it was a mistake (to issue notice) and advised him to reject the petition,” he said.

The Home Minister said the Governor has not taken any decision and they will wait and watch. He said they will discuss the issue after the court verdict in the private complaint against the CM.