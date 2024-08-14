Sharavathi project to be executed with minimum eco-impact: Minister K J George

BENGALURU: Energy Minister KJ George on Tuesday said that the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project in Shivamogga will be executed with minimal damage to the environment. He made the announcement after a meeting with Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre.

The focus of the meeting was to ensure that the project proceeds without harming the forest or the environment.

George said that the project will be implemented as part of the existing Sharavati Jal Vidyut Yojana.

He said that the project involves using water from the existing power-generating reservoir, pumped back up, through motor pumps to generate more electricity. It is expected to produce around 2,000 megawatts of power.

After the meeting, Khandre directed the department officials to prepare and submit a proposal for the necessary permissions required from the central government for the project, within the next month.

He added that the project details will discussed with the concerned officials, following which, suitable action will be taken.