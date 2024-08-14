TB reservoir Central project, BJP politicising issue, says CM Siddaramaiah

KOPPAL: Accusing the BJP of being ignorant about even basic issues (pertaining to the TB dam crest gate breakage) and of politicising everything, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said, “On the incident of the Tungabhadra reservoir crest gate no. 19, I am not ready to blame anybody.”

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the CM said the Tungabhadra Board is headed by a chairman appointed by the Government of India, and members from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana are on it. The responsibility of managing the reservoir belongs to the Tungabhadra Board. But I don’t blame anyone in this matter, he said.

“Crest gate no 19 was broken due to technical reasons, but instead of suggesting remedies or suggestions, many BJP leaders who visited the location, don’t have any solutions. Hope it will rain from August 17, as per the weather forecast. In this tough situation, we are trying all that is possible to conserve water. Farmers need not worry, since in the coming days, the reservoir will once again be brimming with water following rainfall. I will again come and offer Bagina to the dam,” he added.

Further, Siddaramaiah said, “At present, the Tungabhadra reservoir has 105 tmcft of water. But in order to repair the broken gate, 50-60 tmcft of water has to be released. It will rain till October this year and the reservoir is likely to hold more water again. As per the weather forecast, rain is expected again after August 15. Therefore, water will be soon fill up the reservoir again and the farmers will not face any kind of problems.”

HDK slams state govt over TB Dam incident

Bengaluru: Union minister HD Kumaraswamy blamed the state government for the damage to the crest gate at TB Dam. The “cash-for-postings” in the state government is the cause for it, he alleged. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said serious incidents like damage to the crest gate could be prevented if the government stopped giving postings by taking money. Kumaraswamy said he was CM twice and knew how the Congress leaders were involved in the transfers. If the offices get postings by paying money, how will they focus on their work, he questioned. The former CM also asked the state government to order a detailed probe into the TB Dam incident and try to find a permanent solution to the problem by consulting experts. ENS