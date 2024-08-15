BJP MLC Vishwanath accuses Karnataka urban development minister of site distribution scam

MYSURU: BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Wednesday alleged that 500 sites were distributed after the scam broke out and after Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh visited the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Vishwanath said Byrahti Suresh has filed a defamation case against him claiming damage of Rs 50 crore. “I am a student of law. I will represent myself,” he added.

He said the Congress-sponsored Jana Andolana and BJP-JDS-backed Mysuru Chalo failed to send a strong message to society as leaders from both parties indulged only in mud slinging at each other.

Vishwanath said 86,000 applicants are waiting for MUDA sites, but Siddaramaiah, despite becoming chief minister twice, has not been able to provide them sites. He alleged that Siddaramaiah is facing charges in the scam because he influenced his wife to get MUDA sites.

Vishwanath said the government should continue with the existing setup at Chamundi Hills, and drop plans to form the Chamundi Hills Development Authority. He said it cannot be compared with the Male Mahadeshwara Development Authority. He alleged that Siddaramaiah, who is from a socialist background, has poked his nose into affairs of the palace, as deputy chief minister and chief minister in the past.