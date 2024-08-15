Channapatna bypoll: BJP MLC Yogeshwara pushes for candidature, faces resistance from Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: The Channapatna bypoll is turning out to be a test for the NDA, with BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara insisting on the party high command to convince Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy to name him the BJP-JDS alliance candidate.

Yogeshwara met top BJP leaders in New Delhi through Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday, who reportedly promised him a meeting with Kumaraswamy on or after August 18, sources said. They also clarified that without Kumaraswamy’s consent, no decision can be made on the Channapatna bypoll.

Meanwhile, Yogeshwara also stated that he wants to contest on a BJP symbol, but not on the JDS symbol, sources said. But Kumaraswamy is unlikely to concede to that demand and is even thinking of fielding his family members, including his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy or son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, they added.

Yogeshwara had also issued a warning that if the NDA does not consider his candidature, he would contest as an independent as advised by his supporters. The BJP central leadership, especially Joshi, had managed to convince Kumaraswamy to take part in the padayatra to Mysuru against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in relation to the MUDA scam, but it is to be seen whether it will do so with regard to the Channapatna bypoll.

With regard to the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, the central BJP leadership had convinced the former MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to give it up for Kumaraswamy, and even with regard to the Channapatna seat, it is likely to go with the latter’s decision, observed a BJP leader. But the leaders from both the parties will hold a meeting before the final call, he added.