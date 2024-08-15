Family of three dies by suicide in Karnataka

HASSAN: A family of three was found dead after reportedly jumping into a Hemavathi canal near Channarayapatna town in Karnataka on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Srinivas[43], Swetha[36] and their daughter Nagashree [13].

According to the police, the family decided to end their life due to mounting of debts.

Local villagers said that there was no dispute in their family. The trio left the house in the morning and the neighbours heard their suicide news at around 1 pm.

Srinivas reportedly had borrowed a loan of over Rs 5 lakh from a private financer and was unable to repay the same within the stipulated time. Srinivas was a taxi driver while his wife worked as a teacher in a private school in Channaryapatna town.

The police fished out the bodies with the help of swimmers and fire department personnel and handed them over to their kin after the autopsy. Channaryapatna town SP Mohamed Sujeeta visited the spot.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)