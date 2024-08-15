Indian Navy recovers truck parts in ongoing Shirur rescue operation

SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA) : On the second day after the rescue operations at Shirur in Uttara Kannada district resumed, the Indian Navy said that it has recovered more parts of the truck which in Gangavalli river and has said that there is a need for dredging. The rescue operations began early on Wednesday morning with both, the divers from Indian Army, and Eshwar Malpe diving into the river to look for the Arjun and the two others missing from Karnataka. However, there was little success, as just a part of the truck was found. The Navy used underwater sonar sensors to search the river.

A release by the Indian Navy said, “In search for the missing personnel and vehicles during the landslide at Shirur last month, Indian Navy (IN) divers from Naval Base at Karwar, undertook diving operations at Gangavali river today, upon request from the Karwar District Administration. This was possible due to the reduced river currents and extensive imagery analysis undertaken using underwater sonar sensors,” the release said and added, “On 14 Aug 24, Naval divers recovered parts of a truck during diving operations.”

The Navy has said that there is a huge deposit of debris in the river. “There is a presence of significant debris, heavy boulders, trees etc. that are piled up on top of the probable positions, and this may require dredging. The diving and survey teams from the Indian Navy continue to remain deployed in Shirur and are coordinating their search efforts closely with the district administration. The Navy remains committed to the search ops,” the Navy said.