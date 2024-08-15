Opposition slams Congress government over guarantee schemes, development delays

BENGALURU: Slamming the Congress government over its guarantee schemes, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly

R Ashoka said the Congress MLAs are hitting back at their own government for not providing funds for development work. He also said Congress fooled people in the name of guarantee schemes.

Also, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the Congress government was unable to manage to make available the guarantee schemes to the people. It is also unable to mobilise funds for the same. “One need not have to be surprised if the government is going to cut down beneficiaries or stop the guarantee schemes,” he said.

He slammed the government for not taking up any development works. “The guarantee schemes were done for the sake of votes. This initiative has no commitment. It has failed,’’ he said. Further, Vijayendra said the Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are driving in different directions and that has hindered development. “They do not have any moral right to stay in power. Time has come where people in the state are going to teach them a lesson,” he said.

Ashoka said the Congress has fooled people in the name of guarantees. They are unable to manage even the government departments, many of which, including BESCOM, are in losses. “Earlier, the BJP government had allotted funds for flood management in Bengaluru, but the Congress government has diverted it to guarantee schemes and even the BBMP grants taken back,” he said.