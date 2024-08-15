Sculptor Arun denied US visa for World Kannada Conference

MYSURU: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, known for carving the Ram Lalla idol that is placed at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has been denied US visa. He had been invited as chief guest to the World Kannada Conference - 2024, organised by the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), at Richmond in Virginia from August 30 to September 1. Arun was planning the visit with his wife Vijetha and two children. He had also made plans to tour the country for 20 days. But his plans went bust as the US Embassy denied visas to him and his family, without giving any reason.

Arun said, “Apart from the World Kannada Conference, I had also received invitations from a few other organisations in the US to attend their programmes which I had agreed to. My family and I submitted all the documents, including the monthly income and IT return details, for the visas. We attended the interview on August 10. But our application was rejected. The consulate authorities only gave us a chit, stating that we have not fulfilled the requirements.”

He said, “Till my application was rejected, I didn’t know getting a US visa was so difficult. I’m not disappointed, but if I had got the opportunity to attend the sammelana, I could have met Kannadigas and interacted with them on culture and arts. I am ready to attend the AKKA Sammelana next year if I get an opportunity.”

He said, “My daughter was excited, but as our applications have been rejected, I have promised to take her to some other place in the country. We were to leave on August 30, but I will not reapply for the visas as I will not get another appointment in time. I am also not sure whether we fulfill the requirement for the emergency visa.”

When reporters asked Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar about denial of visa, he said he has already spoken to Arun. “He is the treasure of our country. I will speak to the central minister and collect information,” he added.