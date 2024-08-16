CM Siddaramaiah won't resign even if governor sanctions prosecution: Karnataka minister Parameshwara

TUMAKURU: Defending CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam case, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said there is no need for the CM to resign from his post, even if the governor issues sanction for his prosecution. “There is no doubt that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government will complete its full term,” he told reporters, after hoisting the Tricolour at the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium here.

“Even if the governor issues sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah, there is no need for him to resign from his post even on moral grounds, as the petition against him is ‘of lies, with no material evidence’,” Parameshwara claimed.

He questioned the locus standi of the petitioner, activist TJ Abraham, who had sought prosecution of many leaders in the past. “Has the governor verified the petition and the background of the petitioner before issuing a show-cause notice to the CM,” he questioned. He reiterated that the party will fight the case in court, should the governor issue the sanction, and also take the matter to the “people’s court”.

Asked if he also sought the CM’s post, Parameshwara clarified that such as a situation has not arisen, adding that the government will focus on development on all fronts, be it irrigation, roads, education, health, industry, and rural development.

Further, Parameshwara said the five guarantees will continue, and the rules framed while implementing them will also remain the same. “If the wealthier, I-T payers are found taking the benefits, they will be dropped from the schemes,” he stated. The home minister also claimed that the law and order scene is favourable, with no incidents of communal clashes reported in the current Congress government.