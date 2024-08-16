SBI, PNB talk to Karnataka government for amicable resolution

BENGALURU: After the state government decided to stop all its transactions with SBI and PNB, citing alleged financial irregularities, the public sector lenders have said they are in talks with the government to resolve the issue amicably.

The banks, however, refused to provide specific comments, stating that the matter is sub-judice. The government directed all its departments to halt their transactions and close their accounts with the two PSBs.

“As the matter is currently sub-judice, we are unable to provide any specific comments at this time. However, we remain in ongoing discussions with the Government of Karnataka to resolve the issue amicably,” SBI said in a statement on Thursday.

A PNB statement said: “As the matter is currently sub-judice, it will not be prudent to make any specific comment. However, the bank is committed for amicable resolution of the matter and is in discussion with the Government of Karnataka.”

According to the circular issued by the state government, the decision to end all transactions with banks was taken after alleged financial irregularities with regard to deposits made by KIADB and KSPCB.