Shirur dogs find new home in Uttara Kannada SP office

SHIRUR(UTTARA KANNADA): The poignant image of two dogs frantically searching for the family of Lakshman Naik, which perished in the landslide at Shirur in July, had haunted people long after rescue work was complete. Not many had noticed that the dogs did not abandon the spot where Naik’s hotel stood. A month later, they have found a new home in the quarters of the Uttara Kannada SP in Karwar.

Lakshman Naik, his wife Shanthi, daughter Avanthika and son Sourabh had been buried alive after a hillock collapsed on their hotel due to copious rain. Their two pet mongrels, who miraculously survived the tragedy, had spent days sniffing and scratching the ground, with one searching through the debris even during heavy showers. A picture of this went viral on social media after a TNIE report.

The dogs had received much sympathy with many people wanting to adopt them, but they were soon eclipsed by rescue operations. Now, Uttara Kannada Police has decided to adopt the dogs, with Superintendent of Police M Narayan quietly taking the initiative to move them to Karwar.

“When the landslide occurred on July 16, I went with Uttara Kannada DC Lakshmi Priya and other officials, and found the family had perished. Their relative Purush0ttam Naik told us the dogs were always around the hotel, and Naik’s son Sourabh would look after them,” SP Narayana said.

Even after the family was cremated, the dogs did not move away in search of a new home. When Narayan returned to check on rescue operations, and traffic movement began, he found the dogs there. “They were sleeping in the same place where the hotel once stood. I was touched by their loyalty. These dogs have a very good sense of smell,” he added. “Whenever I was there, they would come to me, wag their tails and jump over me. A local contractor, Adlur Gopu, suggested I adopt them. I felt the same and decided to take care of them,” he said.

Since Uttara Kannada district has a dog squad, it was decided to house them in a kennel first. . “Police have a dog trainer. I spoke to IGP Western Range and sought permission. I got the kennels ready in the police quarters. They will remain there, immaterial of who the SP is,” the SP said.