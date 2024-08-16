Suspended Mysuru constable listed for CM’s medal sparks controversy

MYSURU: Call it an oversight or negligence of authorities, a head constable who was suspended a month back amid allegations of colluding with anti-social elements, appeared on the list of recipients for the prestigious Chief Minister’s Medal.

The Chief Minister medal, an honour typically reserved for officials with exemplary service records, has now been mired in controversy following this incident.

Salim Pasha, who was part of the City Crime Branch (CCB) unit in Mysuru, was suspended a month ago amid serious allegations of misconduct. The accusations against him are far from trivial. Pasha is alleged to have colluded with criminal elements, indirectly facilitated the theft of public property, and contact with the criminal elements.

On July 12, based on a report from the ACP of Vijayanagar sub division, the city police commissioner’s officer ordered his suspension until pending departmental enquiry.

Despite these charges, his name was somehow included among those being recognised with the Chief Minister’s Medal, a list which was released on Wednesday, raising eyebrows and sparking outrage within the department.