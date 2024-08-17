Experts install one stoplog at Tungabhadra reservoir

HOSAPETE: After facing hurdles on Thursday, the experts’ team removed the beam and the hoist bridge (skywalk) and installed one of the five stoplogs at crest gate No 19 of the TB dam on Friday.

With this, the team members are confident of completing the stoplog installation work by Saturday evening. They removed the beam and the hoist bridge with the help of two heavy duty cranes. However, they could not fix the metal stoplog manufactured by JSW Steel Ltd’s local plant because of some design error. Four stoplogs manufactured by two other companies are error-free.

N Kannaiah Naidu, hydro-mechanical engineer, who is leading the team, said after identifying two major technical errors, the beam and the hoist bridge atop the crest gate were removed. “We are trying to minimise the flow of water from the dam. My team is working hard to install the stoplogs.” he added.

“Three stoplogs are ready for installation. By Saturday evening, they will be installed. The crest gate will have five stoplogs,” he said.

A senior official from the TB dam board said 72 tmcft of water storage was recorded on Friday evening. The team has promised to complete the installation work by Saturday evening.