Kins protest against Bescom after class three boy gets electrocuted in Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: Tension prevailed at the district hospital mortuary here on Friday, as the parents and relatives of a Class III boy who was electrocuted on Thursday staged a protest, alleging that the BESCOM was responsible for the incident.

Hemanth (8) died hours after taking part in the independence day celebration at the government school at Huyildore Kaval in Sira taluk. He accidentally touched a guy wire which had the electricity passing in it.

The victim’s father Thimmaiah is a coolie who is hearing impaired and mother Jayalakshmi works as labourer in the farms. But the BESCOM officials allegedly suspected it to be electrocution, and claimed that it was death due to cardiac arrest.

The residents, along with the Bhovi community leaders staged the protest at the mortuary. JDLP leader B Suresh Babu visited them and promised compensation from the government.

The police, however have filed an FIR against the concerned AEE with the BESCOM and investigation is on, he informed. The post mortem report will ascertain the cause of the death, sources said.