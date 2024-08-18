Hospitals across Karnataka joined IMA’s call to shut OPD services on August 17

BENGALURU: Medical professionals across the state joined the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) call for nationwide protest to shut down all non-emergency services, with the doctors statewide staging a mega protest and conducting a march within the healthcare facilities and Freedom Park on Saturday.

The nationwide uproar followed after a doctor’s rape and murder case in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, and the hooliganism vented on the protesting members on the Independence Day.

The doctors from government hospitals and medical teaching colleges had been protesting from August 12 across the state, however, private doctors, members of Bangalore Ophthalmic Society (BOS), private hospitals, Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) and medical college students, also joined the 24-hour strike which started on Saturday 6 am, with the doctors keeping their duties aside to demand safe work environment and strict law implementation.

As the Outpatient Department (OPD) services were shut down, the doctors were instructed to work on a roster to ensure that the casualty ward, emergency and essential services, were not affected. Patients seeking non-emergency services, however, faced disruptions.

Speaking with TNIE, officials from Victoria Hospital said that many patients, unaware of the protest, had lined up for OPD consultations and follow-up check ups. However, they were sent back. Officials from KC General Hospital also mentioned that the situation was the same but the patient count was less. “The volunteers explained the situation to those who had visited the hospital for routine check ups and OPD services, and we have requested them to visit again,” the official mentioned.

In Bengaluru alone, more than 4,000 Karnataka Association Of Resident Doctors (KARD), 1,500 members from St John’s Hospital, over 300 members of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) NIMHANS, 400 members from PHANA, joined the strike alongside many medical private doctors, postgraduates and interns.

Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, President of PHANA, said that the heinous crime against the doctors should serve as a lesson and another chance to implement corrective measures.

He highlighted that the protest is a symbolic stand against hooliganism. “We, as doctors, have taken an oath to save lives, but who is there to protect us? he questioned, further asking why the Central Healthcare Protection Act, proposed in 2018, has yet to be implemented.