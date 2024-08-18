MUDA scam row: Karnataka Governor must be removed, say Congressmen

BENGALURU: After Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Congress leaders slammed the governor, with some leaders even demanding his removal.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the governor is acting like a political agent of the BJP and the President must remove him from his post immediately. Terming it a political conspiracy, Khandre said the BJP does not believe in the democratic system and is attempting to destabilise the elected government in the state. “The governor must resign, taking moral responsibility for his partisan act or the President must remove him immediately,” he said.

Industries Minister MB Patil said the BJP will have to repent for this move. He slammed the governor as being “nothing more than a puppet of the Centre”, alleging that the Raj Bhavan has turned into an office for the BJP. “When activist TJ Abraham filed a complaint against the CM, the Chief Secretary provided all necessary information to the Raj Bhavan. However, the governor hastily issued a notice to Siddaramaiah. There were already suspicions about his conduct. This current move is undesirable, and the people of the state will not tolerate it,” Patil said.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the governor’s office has not followed due procedure. Congress leaders said there must be a preliminary investigation by a competent government agency before giving permission to prosecute, but that procedure was not followed in this case.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala termed it a political conspiracy hatched in the corridors of PMO and the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi against the elected government.