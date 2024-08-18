No intention by BJP to topple Karnataka government, says Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said here on Saturday that BJP has no intention to topple or destabilise the Congress government in the state. But he added that if Chief Minister Siddarmaiah considers himself clean and honest, “let him continue in the chair”.

Joshi said the people in the state have given Congress a five-year mandate and let the government complete its term, which is BJP’s stated stand and desire.

There is no question of pulling down the government, he added. Defending the toppling of the Congress-JDS coalition in the previous government, he said the last time, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress had 68 seats. “People had rejected them. But Congress and JDS teamed up and tried to keep BJP out of power. Later, some of their MLAs supported BJP to form the government. But this time, BJP will not make any such attempt,” he clarified.