'Have faith in the judiciary,' says Siddaramaiah as HC set to hear petition against Governor's sanction

The Chief Minister recalled that he first became a Minister 40 years ago -- on August 17, 1984 -- and there has not been a "single black spot" in his political career.

"My political life is an open book. I have committed no wrong, will not commit any wrong. Using Raj Bhavan, BJP and JD(S) have hatched a conspiracy to tarnish my image," Siddaramaiah said.

Terming the order "politically motivated", he said he would counter it politically and legally.

"We will wage a legal fight also, we will wage a political fight also. I get more 'josh' (enthusiasm, passion) during political fights. I have been doing it continuously. I have done it before, doing now and will do in future," the Chief Minister said.

To a question, Siddaramaiah said the opposition in the State is under an illusion that if he is finished politically, the entire Congress will also "get finished".

"It (their game plan) will not be realised," he said.