Special trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Vijayapura

BENGALURU: To clear the extra rush of passengers for the upcoming festive season, South Western Railway will run special trains between Yesvantpur and Belagavi, and SMVT Bengaluru to Vijayapura stations from September 5.

Train No 06555 Yesvantpur-Belagavi-Yesvantpur Special Express, will leave Yesvantpur on September 5 at 7.30 pm and reach Belagavi the next day at 7.15 am. Train No 06556 will leave Belagavi on September 6 at 8.45 am and reach Yesvantpur the same day at 8 pm, halting at Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, and Khanapur stations in both directions.

Train No 06557 Yesvantpur-Belagavi-Yesvantpur Special Express will leave Yesvantpur on September 6 at 10.15 pm and reach Belagavi the next day at 10.15 am. Train No 06558 will leave Belagavi on September 8 at 5.30 pm and reach Yesvantpur the next day at 4.30 am, stopping at all afore mentionred stations.

Train No 06577 SMVT Bengaluru-Vijayapura-SMVT Bengaluru Special Express will leave Bengaluru on September 5 & 7 at 9 pm and reach Vijayapura the next day at 2.05 pm. Train No 06578 will leave Vijayapura on Sept 6 and 8 at 7 pm and reach Bengaluru the next day at 11.15 am, halting at Chikbanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Chitradurg, Rayadurg, Ballari Cantt., Tornagallu, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot and Almatti stations in both directions.

For booking and schedule information, passengers can call 139.