Supporter of CM Siddaramaiah tries to set himself on fire during protest against governor

BAGALKOT: An ardent supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attempted to set himself on fire during a protest march organised by Congress workers on Monday.

The protest was held to condemn Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's decision to grant permission for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The incident occurred in front of the district administration building, where protesters set fire to tyres and slapped portraits of BJP central leaders with the chapplas to vent their ire. Amidst the chaos, a supporter of Siddaramaiah took a can of petrol and attempted to ignite himself. Another protester, who was nearby, accidentally got caught in the flames and sustained minor injuries.

Onlookers and police at the scene quickly intervened, rescuing both individuals from the fire. The injured have been identified as Dyavappa Magi, a resident of Nagaral village near Guledagudda, and Hanumant from Girisagara in Bilagi taluk. Magi suffered multiple injuries, including burns to his hand, face, neck, chest, and back. He was rushed to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.