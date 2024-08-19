Unregistered hotels, homestays to be shut down in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Soon the government will crack the whip on registered and unregistered hotels, homestays and resorts. That is not all, tourists or even citizens can complain about the existing properties, following which they will be shut down.

At the closed-door meeting held by the state tourism department officials on Friday evening, it was decided to incorporate the factor in the policy that all hotels, home stays and resorts have to be registered with the department.

Furthermore, each one will be verified and could be closed down based on the reviews and complaints.

Rajendra KV, Tourism Director and Managing Director of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, told TNIE that the review of all the already registered guest houses, homestays, hotels and resorts will start soon.

The help of all the stakeholders is being taken for this, including Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Development Officers, police and officials from the police, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Forest Departments.