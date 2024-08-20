Bengaluru: Dancer took advantage of rape survivor waiting for ride

BENGALURU: A choreographer, who was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly raping a BBA student, committed the crime after taking advantage of the situation where she panicked after the car in which she was travelling with her male friend met with an accident and she started walking alone trying to hitch a ride, according to the police.

The HSR Layout police arrested Mukeshwaran alias Mukesh (24) of SR Nagar near Adugodi for allegedly raping the student after offering her a drop in the wee hours of Sunday. Mukesh, who hails from Tamil Nadu, came to Bengaluru in 2003. He has no criminal antecedents, the police said.

DCP (Southeast) Sarah Fathima said Mukesh was produced before a city court on Monday and remanded in police custody. The DCP said Mukesh was traced based on the registration number of his scooter. The CCTV footage in the vicinity where the crime took place and the clues given by the victim helped in nabbing him. “Mukesh was arrested from his house. Investigations revealed that he was partying with his friends in a Koramangala pub on Sunday night. On his way home, he noticed the victim trying to hitch a ride. Taking advantage, Mukesh approached her and offered to drop her home. But he took her to a remote place and raped her,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Adugodi traffic police have booked a case in connection with the accident in which the car driven by the victim’s friend hit an autorickshaw near a mall in Koramangala.