Seven including four minors held for government school teacher murder in Karnataka's Kolar

KOLAR: Seven persons including four juveniles were arrested by the Mulbagal police in connection with the murder of a government school teacher that happened on August 14 in Mudianur.

According to the Kolar Superintendent of Police Nikhil B, the incident happened last Wednesday evening when the culprits slit the throat of Divya Shree (46) in a robbery attempt at her home in Sunku Layout, Mulbagal Town. Her daughter was only there at the time of the incident and her husband Padbhana Shetty was out.

Hearing the sound of Divya Shree, her daughter Nisha who was in the first floor of the house came out and saw her mother lying in a pool of blood. The culprits then attempted to move towards her, but she somehow managed to escape and locked her in a room and called her father. Then the miscreants immediately fled away from the scene.

The arrested persons were identified as Ranjith Kumar(20) resident of Tirumana Halli, Yuvaraj (18) resident of Kondanahalli, and Shaheed Pasha (18) resident of Nangli. "The police is in search of others who are involved in the crime," said Central Range Inspector General of Police Labhu Ram.

Kolar SP Nikhil B said that the culprits were caught after the police checked the CCTV footages and cellular call records of the location.

During the investigation it was revealed that Ranjith Kumar was supplying purified water in canes in the locality including to the house of the victim came to know the wealth of the victim's family. He then hatched a plan to kill Divya Shree and to rob the valuables in the house by assuring a share of the stolen cash and ornaments, added Nikhil B.