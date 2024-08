MANGALURU: The restoration works between Sakleshpur and Ballupete stations in the Mysuru division where a landslide had occured, has been completed. A release said all obstructions on the track have been cleared, and the track has been certified fit for all train operations as of 4:45 PM on Monday.

Only 07378 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura Exp SPL remains cancelled on Aug 20. All others will run as per their schedule from today.