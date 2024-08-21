Bouncer arrested for road rage in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old bouncer allegedly created a ruckus by damaging the windshield of a car on Sarjapura Main Road on Monday night. The Bellandur police have arrested the accused, Naveen Reddy, a resident of Bellandur, who was returning home from work.

The police said that around 10.30 pm, a family, including a toddler, was heading towards their residence, and the driver applied sudden brakes to turn left without using the indicator. Naveen riding his bike, hit the rear of the car and fell, while the car continued moving without stopping. Angered, Naveen chased and stopped the car and asked the driver to get out. As the driver refused, an argument broke out between them, following which Naveen broke the car’s wiper and smashed the windshield with a stone.

Passersby alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested Naveen, and charged him under Sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 324 (mischief), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace) of the BNS.