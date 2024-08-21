HC issues notice to Karnataka government over Civil Service Board

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over inaction by the Karnataka government in constituting the Civil Service Board (CSB) to suggest the minimum tenure for civil servants to avoid frequent transfers, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government.

The division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by Rishab Trakroo, a resident of Bengaluru.

The court said the prayer in the petition is premised purely on the directives issued by the Supreme Court in TSR Subramanian and other cases which were decided in 2013. The apex court inter alia directed all the state governments to constitute CSB with certain directions. Those directions were taken note by the HC division bench, while deciding a writ petition in 2021.

“However, the inaction on the part of the state government speaks for itself. The conduct of the authorities of the state in not implementing and acting upon the directions of the Supreme Court and the order of the division bench of this court is no less than contumacious and could partake the contempt of the directions of the apex court,” the court observed.

The court said that it transpires from the record that a cabinet subcommittee was constituted and CSB was to be constituted. But subsequently, the proposal was shelved and no concrete action was taken, the court added, issuing the notice to the government. The government now has to reply invariably, it added.

Further hearing was adjourned to September 11.