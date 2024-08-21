Karnataka: BJP demands action against Congress netas for ‘insulting’ Governor

BENGALURU: A day after Congress members staged protests across the state, BJP leaders on Tuesday appealed to DG&IGP Alok Mohan to register cases against Congress leaders and members for allegedly hurling casteist abuses against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who belongs to Schedule Caste.

They appealed to the state police chief to arrest Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza, Ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan, Dinesh Gundurao and Krishna Byregowda under Goonda Act for threatening and abusing the governor.

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by MP and former deputy CM Govind Karjol and Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, submitted a memorandum to Alok Kumar. In the memorandum, they alleged that Congress leaders used abusive language against the governor, hit his portrait with footwear and burnt his effigies, which amounts to insulting the Constitution, they said.

“The policemen present at the protest spots did not take any action against Congress workers and leaders who insulted the governor. The governor issued sanction to prosecute the chief minister as per law, but Congress leaders are indulging in personal attacks,” the memorandum stated.

It said that as per Section 151 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, anyone restraining or compelling the President of India or governor to exercise their lawful powers, it is punishable with imprisonment, which can extend up to seven years.

The memorandum stated that Congress leaders are issuing statements that could affect the law and order situation in the state. “Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza threatened saying that Congress members will barge into the governor’s office like in Bangladesh, while Zameer Ahmed Khan said that if law and order gets affected, the governor would be held responsible. Krishna Byregowda and Dinesh Gundurao made casteist, abusive comments against the governor. They should be arrested. The police should stop their protests, otherwise, BJP will intensify its agitation and the police will be held responsible,” they warned.