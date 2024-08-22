Karnataka: BJP's central leadership to censure Basanagouda Yatnal for anti-party remarks

HUBBALLI: The time has come to censure BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his anti-party stance and remarks, and the Central leadership would soon counsel him, Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has said.

Expressing displeasure over Yatnal’s attitude, Narayanaswamy said on Wednesday that there was a limit to patience and if anybody crossed it, disciplinary action would become inevitable. Yatnal speaking against the stand taken by the party would not be tolerated, he said.

Reacting to the padayatra planned to Ballari, highlighting alleged financial misappropriation in the SC Development Corporation by a disgruntled group, he said no such proposal was before the party as the issue was already highlighted during the padayatra taken out from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

In case the party decides on another yatra, every leader would take part, including the state unit president, he added. On the Governor not approving prosecution against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, against the hurry shown in the Siddaramaiah case, Narayanaswamy said he was unaware of the case pertaining to the JDS leader.

However, the party’s stand was clear, that if the Governor finds any prima facie reason he should allow investigation, he larified.Narayanaswamy said the BJP would appeal to the President to dismiss the Congress government, alleging that the party in power had created a law and order problem.