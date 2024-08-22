Security tightened at Karnataka Raj Bhavan after criticism over CM Siddaramaiah's prosecution

BENGALURU: Security at Raj Bhavan has been stepped up after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot faced severe criticism from ruling Congress leaders and workers for sanctioning the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case.

Government sources said the governor is now using a bullet-proof vehicle and a QRT (Quick Response Team) of police is also part of his security detail. The governor, who has Z-Plus category security, was earlier using the bullet-proof vehicle rarely, sources added.

Congress leaders, including ministers, are questioning the governor’s decision to give permission to prosecute the CM in the MUDA case. They staged protests across the state recently. The Congress leaders have accused the Governor of working in a partisan manner and trying to undermine the elected government in the state. Siddaramaiah has also appealed before the High Court, questioning the governor’s decision.

During the protests, senior Congress leaders, including ministers, had launched a scathing attack on the governor. On Thursday, BJP is protesting across the state demanding action against Congress leaders who made objectionable comments and insulted the governor. A Congress MLC had even warned of a Bangladesh-like situation.

Sources said changes in the security of VVIPs depends on inputs from the state intelligence department.

BJP PROTEST TODAY

The BJP will stage protests in every district of Karnataka on Thursday demanding that the police file cases against a few Congress leaders for their state-ments targeting the Governor during the recent protest. “Congress workers and leaders insulted the governor by burning his effigy, hitting his portrait with footwear... despite BJP members’ plea, the police has not taken any action,” BJP state general secretary Sunil Kumar said, adding that insulting the governor is an insult to the Constitution. “Congress leaders, including ministers Zameer Ahmed, Krishna Byregowda and others insulted the governor. The police has to register suo moto case against them,” he added.