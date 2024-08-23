Karnataka cabinet approves 12,690 crore tunnel road project from Hebbal to Silk Board

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday granted administrative approval for construction of an 18.5-km tunnel road from Hebbal to Central Silk Board Junction on Hosur Road at an estimated cost of Rs 12,690 crore.

The cabinet also approved a 250-foot tall skydeck project in Bengaluru to be built at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

A cabinet note stated that the proposal was for an underground vehicular tunnel in a twin-tube mode. Initially, 11 high-density corridors were identified and a 191-km tunnel road estimated at Rs 30,000 crore was planned. The project will be implemented in phases. The tunnel road from Esteem Mall in Hebbal to Central Silk Board Junction will be implemented in the first phase.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters that no agency has been finalised to implement the project. “After the administrative approval, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared and sent to the technical committee. Then, a tender process will be initiated. It will again be placed before the cabinet,” he said.

It is a dream project of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister.

On the skydeck project, Patil said that a decision on its location is yet to be taken. “We did not discuss the location at the cabinet meeting. Skydeck’s DPR is not ready,” he said.

The skydeck provides tourists and visitors a panoramic view of the city. It will have stores, restaurants and parking zones.

CABINET TO ‘ADVISE’ GUV ON CASES AGAINST OPPN NETAS

The Cabinet decided to “advise’’ the governor to decide on giving approval for proceedings in cases pending before him. They include cases related to HD Kumaraswamy, Shashikala Jolle, Janardhan Reddy and Murugesh Nirani.