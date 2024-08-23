Karnataka HC bars Naveen Raj from acting as K-RERA chairperson

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has restrained Naveen Raj Singh, Principal Secretary, Housing Department, from officiating as in-charge chairperson of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) with immediate effect.

The court said it is not advisable for Singh to continue as in-charge chairperson of K-RERA as there is no provision in the Karnataka Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, for a third person or an officer of the state government to be nominated to the post. Only a senior-most member of K-RERA should be appointed to the vacant post. But Singh is not a member of K-RERA. Therefore, he should not continue as in-charge chairperson, the court added.

The court, however, said the senior-most member of K-RERA should continue as in-charge chairperson till a fresh appointment is made in accordance with Rule 20(3).

Justice R Nataraj passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Srinivas V from the city challenging the order issued by the state government on May 22 to appoint Singh as in-charge chairperson of K-RERA.

Stating that the interim arrangement will continue till the government takes a decision on the candidate for the vacant post recommended by the committee concerned, the court clarified that the interim order will not come in the way of the government’s decision on the appointment.

Before this, the court was informed that the committee has shortlisted a candidate and the same is under the government’s consideration.