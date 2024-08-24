Daily train between Bengaluru and Tumakuru soon, says minister Somanna

BENGALURU: A Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) daily train service between Bengaluru and Tumakuru, a long-pending demand from residents in Tumakuru, will be introduced soon, announced Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Thursday. It will particularly help thousands of students, office goers and factory employees, he said.

Taking part in an event to flag off the newly introduced stoppage at Tumakuru for the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Dharwad.

A blueprint is being prepared to upgrade Tumakuru station into a world class terminal at a cost of nearly Rs 100 crore, he said. “To enhance safety for road and rail users, five Road Over Bridges in Tumakuru city have being sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore.

Two new railway line projects -- the Tumakuru-Davangere line via Chitradurga and the Tumakuru-Rayadurga line -- vital for improving connectivity of the city to other parts of Karnataka are under way. These are being built at a cost of Rs 2,140 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, respectively. “The state government must facilitate land acquisition for these two projects quickly,” he said.

An official release from PIB said the KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad (Tr no. 20662) will arrive at Tumakuru at 6.32 am and depart at 6.34 am. The Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru (Tr no. 20662) will arrive at 6.18 pm and depart at 6.20 pm.