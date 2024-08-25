Karnataka Governor sent back six bills, decision now in cabinet: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Saturday said the cabinet will decide on the six bills that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned without giving his consent.

“These bills were passed both in the Assembly and Council. If the governor had asked for an explanation, we would have given it, but he has sent the bills back. We will review the decision in the cabinet,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that the governor returned 11 bills to the government without giving his assent as he had sought the opinion of BJP leaders.

Siddaramaiah, who returned from New Delhi on Friday night, said that in Delhi, discussions were held with party leaders regarding the governor’s actions, the move of opposition parties and political developments in the state concerning the MUDA case.

“The opposition’s padayatra on the MUDA case and counter-strategy by our party were discussed. The government deems the governor’s permission illegal and unconstitutional. It has been challenged in the high court, with a hearing adjourned to August 29. High command leaders were briefed about the governor’s decision being clearly condemned in the cabinet,” he said.

Asked about approaching the President of India against the governor issuing sanction to prosecute him in the MUDA case, Siddaramaiah said “all options are open”, taking a cue from AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

‘Decision on bus fare hike, water tariff soon’

The chief minister said water tariff too may be hiked, like the bus fares, but a decision is pending on both. “The water tariff has remained unchanged for years, and it will be decided after discussions as the water board has been facing financial challenges,” he said.

Siddaramaiah clarified that there is no confusion over the KPSC’s KAS preliminary examination for 384 gazetted officers’ posts and it will be held as scheduled on August 27. The exam date cannot be postponed further, but it was changed because of Krishna Janmashtami on August 25, he clarified.