Elders seek jobs for financial security, to stay busy

BENGALURU: Hundreds attended the eighth edition of a job fair for senior citizens, organised by Nightingales Medical Trust on Sunday, seeking employment opportunities to combat loneliness and financial insecurity.

The event attracted around 1,250 elderly individuals struggling to clear debts, fund their children’s education and weddings, and manage health expenses. Some were looking for a job as they felt bored at home.

Savitha, 58, told The New Indian Express, “Financial dependency is a major issue for many of us. My husband Kumar has health problems. Our two married sons live separately, and we depend on them for our expenses. We need around Rs 5,000 per month for medical expenses, but asking my sons for more money makes them angry.” Kumar added, “Living with children makes us happy, but they want us to stay separately.”

Bhushan, a retired teacher, said, “This is the time to enjoy retirement with children and grandchildren, but financial burdens and debts don’t permit it. My son works with a BPO, earning around Rs 25,000 per month, and his wife works in a garment factory. They have a 5-year-old son who needs a good education. If I work, it can reduce their financial burden and help them clear debt,” he said.