Elders seek jobs for financial security, to stay busy

BENGALURU: Hundreds attended the eighth edition of a job fair for senior citizens, organised by Nightingales Medical Trust on Sunday, seeking employment opportunities to combat loneliness and financial insecurity.
The event attracted around 1,250 elderly individuals struggling to clear debts, fund their children’s education and weddings, and manage health expenses. Some were looking for a job as they felt bored at home.
Savitha, 58, told The New Indian Express, “Financial dependency is a major issue for many of us. My husband Kumar has health problems. Our two married sons live separately, and we depend on them for our expenses. We need around Rs 5,000 per month for medical expenses, but asking my sons for more money makes them angry.” Kumar added, “Living with children makes us happy, but they want us to stay separately.”
Bhushan, a retired teacher, said, “This is the time to enjoy retirement with children and grandchildren, but financial burdens and debts don’t permit it. My son works with a BPO, earning around Rs 25,000 per month, and his wife works in a garment factory. They have a 5-year-old son who needs a good education. If I work, it can reduce their financial burden and help them clear debt,” he said.
Prakash, 61, retired PWD officer, was looking for a part-time job. “I am bored at home and need to keep myself busy,” he said. “I can’t sit or stand for long periods, but need to stay engaged.” Many others felt the same.
Devaraj, a pensioner, cited financial insecurity. “I get Rs 8,000 pension per month, which is not enough to meet household needs,” he said. “My son, who lives away, sends money sometimes. My wife is a homemaker, and we have financial burdens. Though I don’t have much energy now, I have to meet our expenses.”
Joseph, a graphic designer, explained his struggles despite having a job. “I struggle to save enough to meet my family’s needs. I have my expenses, my wife and my daughter’s marriage. If I had planned and saved, I could have enjoyed retired life,” he said, repenting spending money on liquor and parties when he was young.
Premkumar Raja, co-founder of NMT, said, “Senior citizens in rural areas don’t face the same level of financial insecurity as in urban areas, as they work in fields and look after cattle. In urban areas, elders face significant financial challenges.” Over 55 companies took part in the job fair.