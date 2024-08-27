Karnataka CM defends whitener in wife’s letter to MUDA

“The BJP and JDS leaders are crying hoarse as if it is a big crime to use whitener to mask four or five words in the letter submitted to MUDA by my wife,” he said.

“The words concealed are clearly visible in this video. The BJP and JDS leaders should see it properly to find the truth,” the chief minister said.

Siddaramaiah said that his wife had requested MUDA to grant her alternative sites for acquiring her land. She had asked for sites at Third Stage of Devanur Layout developed by MUDA or at a residential layout to be developed later. Due to non-availability of sites at Devanur Layout, whitener was used to amend the request for sites at a layout to be developed by MUDA.

“There is no note, no order, no instruction in this regard. It is simply a request to grant sites for the land that rightfully belonged to us acquired by MUDA,” Siddaramaiah clarified.

On the allegation that whitener was used to conceal the content of the letter, Siddaramaiah termed it absurd.

Truth will prevail ultimately, says Siddu

Siddaramaiah said, “What will the self-proclaimed legal pundits, who used to say ‘You can’t erase the content by applying whitener,’ say now? My wife simply asked for sites in Vijayanagar and someone made the adjustment on her behalf after the controversy erupted?”

Siddaramaiah criticised his political opponents and accused them of portraying him and his family as criminals. “The BJP and JDS leaders, who portrayed me and my family in poor light, have been proven wrong in the eyes of the people today,” he said.