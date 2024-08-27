Three die after having food at village fair in Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: Three women died after having food at a fair in Bullasandra village of Madhugiri taluk on Sunday. Meanwhile, eleven people are being treated in a makeshift clinic in Bullasandra.

The deceased have been identified as Thimmakka, 80, and Giriyamma, 86, residents of Bullasandra, and Katamma, 45, from Siddhagiri village in Madakasira taluk of Andhra Pradesh. She had come to her parents’ house to participate in the fair.

The annual fair of deities Kariyamma and Mutturaya Bhootappa began on Saturday. After having non-vegetarian food, many developed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

“Individual families prepared food and brought it to the fair. Those who had the food prepared by three families developed health complications,” assistant commissioner Goturu Shivanna said.

Shivanna, Madhugiri taluk panchayat executive officer Lakshman, health officer Srinivas and panchayat development officer Dayananda visited the village and took stock of the situation. Shivanna said food samples have been sent to a laboratory for tests. Seven people died at Chinnenahalli village in Madhugiri taluk recently after drinking contaminated water.