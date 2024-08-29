Karnataka demands increased central funds to tackle urban, regional issues

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for greater devolution of funds from the Centre to address regional imbalances and the challenges of urbanization facing the state. Speaking at a meeting with Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, and its members, Siddaramaiah highlighted the urgent financial needs of the state.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that Bengaluru requires an investment of Rs 55,586 crore over the next five years. Of this amount, the state has requested a grant of Rs 27,793 crore. He also mentioned that for the equitable development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, the state is investing Rs 25,000 crore and has requested a matching grant of Rs 25,000 crore over the same period.

Additionally, the Chief Minister requested a grant of Rs 10,000 crore for effective disaster mitigation and timely relief in the highly vulnerable Western Ghats region.