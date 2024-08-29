Karnataka: Operational consent to co-operative sugar factory will be reviewed, says Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday said the decision to grant operational consent to Siddasiri Souharda Cooperative Sugar Factory, belonging to MLA Basangowda Patil Yatnal in Chincholi, Kalaburagi, will be reviewed and action will be taken accordingly.

Recently, the high court had granted operational consent to the factory. Khandre claimed that the factory had installed a boiler without permission, and though a waste management unit was under construction, tonnes of sugarcane were being milled in violation of rules. Hence, the KSPCB had taken action, he said.

As the factory was expanding its capacity without prior permission and was allegedly operating illegally, the Central environment department had imposed a fine of Rs 1.58 crore, Khandre said, adding that there was nothing wrong in the decision that was taken.

He asserted that there was no political malice at play. On the allegation that the factory had crushed tonnes of cane without prior permission to produce methanol and was discharging effluents into the water bodies, Khandre said it is a violation of the Water Act and the Environment Protection Act.