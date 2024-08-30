Gangavati Tahsildar withdraws order to remove religious symbol-shaped electric poles

KOPPAL: In an unusual development, the tahsildar of Gangavati on Thursday issued an order to remove bow, mace and arrow-shaped electric poles in the town and withdrew it after some time.

The tahsildar ordered the removal of electric poles in Gangavati town after the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) filed a complaint with the Koppal deputy commissioner stating that such symbols hurt the religious sentiments of people from minority communities. The DC had asked the tahsildar to look into the complaint.

The electric poles with religious symbols were erected from Julnagar to Rana Pratap Circle in the town a few months ago. In his order, the tahsildar had also suggested filing a case against the engineers of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation (KRIDL) in connection with erection of such electric poles.

Gangavati’s people confused

The tahsildar’s action led to confusion among the people of Gangavati, who shared their concerns on social media.

Many development works were initiated atop the Anjanadri Hills and Gangavati a few months ago. Accordingly, electric poles with Lord Rama’s bow and arrow and Lord Hanuman’s mace were designed and erected in the town.

Meanwhile, the tahsildar said, “I had ordered removal of the electric poles with religious symbols in Gangavati. However, I withdrew the order after learning that those poles were erected in the area under the jurisdiction of Gangavati City Municipal Council.”