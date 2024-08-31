Heavy rain is expected across Karnataka

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain over most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, for the next two days. The state has recorded 20% excess rainfall till August 30 since the onset of the southwest monsoon (June 1).

IMD Director, Bengaluru, N Puviyarasan, said July saw heavy rainfall. However, August saw normal rainfall.

According to IMD, there will be heavy rainfall over coastal and north interior Karnataka for the next two days. After which there will be a decrease in rain. Bengaluru will receive moderate rainfall for the next two days. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea. Squally weather with a wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over adjoining Karnataka coast.

IMD said there is a low pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha which would intensify into a depression over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours. There is also an offshore trough at mean sea level running from south Gujarat to Kerala coast.