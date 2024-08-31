Karnataka HC extends interim order in Yediyurappa POCSO case; Hearing adjourned to September 5

BENGALURU: The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) representing the CID probing the POCSO case registered against former chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, sought time to argue on the petition filed by the former CM, challenging the legality of registration of the case.

The SPP made a submission before Justice M Nagaprasanna when Yediyurappa’s petition was taken up for hearing on Friday, to give two weeks as the additional chargesheet was also filed in this case.

Senior counsel CV Nagesh, representing Yediyurappa, submitted that every day ministers make misleading statements that Yediyurappa has been prosecuted under the POCSO Act, and he should surrender and go to jail, and they would make all efforts to get the stay order vacated. But the SPP is seeking time to argue. “Let them argue, if he (Yediyurappa) is destined to go to jail, he will go. I am ready to argue,” he told the court.

The court, however, adjourned the hearing to September 5 at the request of the SPP and extended the interim order till the next date of hearing.

The CID filed a chargesheet and the trial court has taken cognisance of the offence, and also insisted on Yediyurappa’s personal appearance. However, in view of the petitions challenging the case, the high court on July 12 requested the trial court to grant exemption from personal appearance.